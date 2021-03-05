Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 12,617 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.