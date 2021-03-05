Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $2.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 746,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.