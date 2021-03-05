Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,118. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $201,705 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

