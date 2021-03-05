WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

WSFS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

