X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 96,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,005. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,688. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

