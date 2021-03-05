Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 3,489,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,932. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 727,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,485,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

