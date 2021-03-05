XML Financial LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,057,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $222,335,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 130,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

