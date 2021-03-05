Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given a C$1.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) received a C$1.15 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YGR. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.19.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 367,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.