YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $99.60 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.10 million. Research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.