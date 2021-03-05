Yext Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 763 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 798% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,130. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

