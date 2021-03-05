YFValue Price Reaches $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling YFValue

