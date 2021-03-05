Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $57.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

