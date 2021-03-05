Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $4.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $4.16. AON reported earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,498. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

