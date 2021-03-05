Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $120.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.35 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,691. The company has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a PE ratio of -241.20 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

