Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.09 and the lowest is $4.12. Biogen posted earnings per share of $9.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $25.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

