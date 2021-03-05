Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Carter’s posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carter’s by 120.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

