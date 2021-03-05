Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

