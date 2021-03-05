Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). SiteOne Landscape Supply also posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SITE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,148. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.