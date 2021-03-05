Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,912. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

