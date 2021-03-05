Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

