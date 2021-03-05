Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

