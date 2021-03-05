Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

