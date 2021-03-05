Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

