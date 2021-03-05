Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. 1,583,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.