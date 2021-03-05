Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.93 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

