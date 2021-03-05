Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after buying an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,366,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 89,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

