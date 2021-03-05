Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.