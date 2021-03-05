Zacks: Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

