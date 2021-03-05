Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

