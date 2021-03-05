Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.32. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.16 to $19.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.99 and a 200-day moving average of $329.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

