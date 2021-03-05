Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $15.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

