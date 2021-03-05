Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,255. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

