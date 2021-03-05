Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report sales of $172.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.08 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $709.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $830.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.72 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 238,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,667. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

