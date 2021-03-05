Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.20). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MWK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.