Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

WNEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

