Zacks Investment Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $175,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,589.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,000 shares of company stock worth $639,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.