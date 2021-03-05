Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 7,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,698. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

