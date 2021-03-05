Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

