Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Sell

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Shares of CVNA opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total transaction of $8,115,450.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,408 shares of company stock valued at $252,117,744. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

