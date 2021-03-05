Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

HLX opened at $5.33 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $803.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

