Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Hold

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCYX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

