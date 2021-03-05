Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superdry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Superdry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SEPGY stock remained flat at $$3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977. The company has a market cap of $323.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

