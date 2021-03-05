Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INT. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.