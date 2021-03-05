Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

