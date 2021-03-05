Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

