Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.