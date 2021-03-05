Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $128.85. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,513. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 701.35 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.