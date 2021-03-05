Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Hold

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

PAGP stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

