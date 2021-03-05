Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Arkema stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. Arkema has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

