Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.78 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $647.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

